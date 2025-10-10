Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $733.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.09 and its 200-day moving average is $678.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

