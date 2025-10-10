Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NU were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,763,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

