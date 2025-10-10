Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Purchases 496 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.21.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $561.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.69. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.