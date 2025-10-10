Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $405.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.60 and a 200-day moving average of $459.40. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $397.12 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

