Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Trims Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 440,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Shares of DCRE stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

