Callan Family Office LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1,127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 124.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

WTS stock opened at $273.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.11. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.59 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

