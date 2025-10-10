Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 13,873 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.80 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.49 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

