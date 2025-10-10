Callan Family Office LLC Buys 10,842 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 86.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $146,711,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 83,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.55.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.74. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

