Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Increased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

