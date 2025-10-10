Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Holdings Lowered by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.04. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.