Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

