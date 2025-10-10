MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Susan Ocampo Sells 150,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $19,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,159,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,336,221.30. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,476 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $8,323,052.72.

On Thursday, September 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $19,963,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,435 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $8,305,103.70.

On Monday, September 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32.

On Friday, September 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 89,868 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $11,939,862.48.

On Thursday, September 11th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,891 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $10,717,248.59.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 50,361 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $6,679,883.04.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,986 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $6,029,684.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,195 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $421,931.70.

On Friday, September 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 113,275 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $14,885,467.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

