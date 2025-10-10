Blair William & Co. IL Has $55.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

