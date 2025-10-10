Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $669,263.40 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $669,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,791.04. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 85,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $5,117,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,584 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,740.16.

On Monday, September 15th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $505,973.89.

On Monday, July 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $58.13 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,587 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,403,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,582,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,464,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,626,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

