Carol Schneeberger Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $30,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,238.74. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%.The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

