Douglas Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $20,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 171,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,199.89. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MARA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,082 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

