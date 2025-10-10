Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOR. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $303.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

