Weiss Ratings Upgrades WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) to “Buy (B-)”

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

WT opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.13.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,344.54. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 13.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

