VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.