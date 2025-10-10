Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 41 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Exchange Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.