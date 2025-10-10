Reviewing Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) & Its Competitors

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “National Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Amerant Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amerant Bancorp pays out -180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 0.60% 7.12% 0.63% Amerant Bancorp Competitors 15.63% 9.17% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “National Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $605.50 million -$15.75 million -94.80 Amerant Bancorp Competitors $370.29 million $46.31 million 6.14

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amerant Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amerant Bancorp Competitors 150 1826 792 31 2.25

As a group, “National Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp competitors beat Amerant Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

