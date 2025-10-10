Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.