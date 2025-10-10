Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 14,770 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $21.56 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

