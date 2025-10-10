Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Head to Head Survey

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Standard Chartered”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $170.76 billion 1.03 $12.68 billion $6.77 14.16 Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 8.44% 7.29% 0.57% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citigroup and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 7 11 0 2.61 Standard Chartered 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $99.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

Citigroup beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

