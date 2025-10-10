Brokerages Set Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) PT at $44.25

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $48,659.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 2,384 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.8% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 20,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKL opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. The firm had revenue of $246.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 151.19%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

