Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.