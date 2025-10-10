Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 394 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.01. The company has a market cap of $767.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.