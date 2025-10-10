Leo Wealth LLC Raises Position in Global Partners LP $GLP

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56,296.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,843,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 78,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:GLP opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,514.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,652. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

