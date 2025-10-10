Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,799 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.