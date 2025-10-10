Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,799 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.