Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $19.95 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $546.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10,983.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

