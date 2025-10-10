McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in BlackRock $BLK

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,165.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,033.55. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,184.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.13.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

