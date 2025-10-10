DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stock Position Raised by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -165.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.