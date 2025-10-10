13,470 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14,585.5% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.