Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOLS
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolus by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Evolus by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Evolus by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolus Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of EOLS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.04. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.82.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Articles
