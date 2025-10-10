Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $42,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 89,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.99. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brady Stewart bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at $604,449.78. This represents a 51.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolus by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Evolus by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Evolus by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.04. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

