Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.84.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

