First Merchants Corp Sells 360 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

