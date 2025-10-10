Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 22,419 Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.3% during the second quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.8% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.