First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

