Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,333,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,162,000 after acquiring an additional 369,638 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,990,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,007,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,447,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

