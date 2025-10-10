Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

