Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 94.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

