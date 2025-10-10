PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Survey

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum 8.79% 13.78% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PostRock Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Occidental Petroleum 2 16 6 1 2.24

Earnings & Valuation

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

This table compares PostRock Energy and Occidental Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $26.88 billion 1.63 $3.06 billion $1.69 26.33

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PostRock Energy has a beta of -1.89, indicating that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats PostRock Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

