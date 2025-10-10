Richardson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Richardson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $205,495,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.75 and a 200-day moving average of $326.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.