Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $435.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.75 and a 200-day moving average of $326.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.