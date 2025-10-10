GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF $DRUP Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the first quarter worth $435,000.

Get GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DRUP opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.14. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.