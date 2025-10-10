Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,857.60. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,610. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.