Financial Security Advisor Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9,476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after buying an additional 72,687 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $486.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $487.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

