Trevian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for about 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,922,000 after acquiring an additional 160,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $485,465.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,414. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

