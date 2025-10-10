Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTCO opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

