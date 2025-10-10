Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Towne Bank by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after acquiring an additional 429,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Towne Bank by 1,220.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 56.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Towne Bank Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.84. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Towne Bank Announces Dividend

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

